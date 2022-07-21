UFC Fight Roundup: Drakkar Klose to fight replacement Rafa Garcia at UFC 277 with Diego Ferreira out

Fights come together fast these days, and if you blink, you can easily miss them. In Fight Roundup, we bring you the latest reported matchups to keep you up to date with what’s on the horizon.

All bouts featured have been officially announced or confirmed with MMA Fighting’s Guilherme Cruz, Mike Heck, and Damon Martin via sources with knowledge of the matchups.

Drakkar Klose has a new opponent for UFC 277.

The veteran lightweight now fights Rafa Garcia at next weekend’s pay-per-view event at American Airlines Center in Dallas, following the withdrawal of Diego Ferreira due to injury. This marks the second appearance of 2022 for Klose and Garcia, who both most recently competed at UFC Vegas 51 this past April.

Klose (12-2-1) rebounded from his second UFC loss with a second-round TKO of Brandon Jenkins. He has won four of his past five fights, which includes decision victories over fellow veterans Christos Giagos, Bobby Green, and Lando Vannata.

Garcia (14-2) has gone 2-2 since debuting with the UFC in March 2021. The former Combate Global lightweight champion has won two straight fights, most recently defeating Jesse Ronson via second-round submission.

This matchup was first reported by MMA Mania’s Alex Behunin.

Also added to UFC 277 is a heavyweight tilt between Don’Tale Mayes and newcomer Hamdy Abdelwahab.

Mayes (9-4) required a new opponent for the July 30 card, with originally scheduled opponent Justin Tafa withdrawing due to undisclosed reasons. Abdelwahab makes his short-notice UFC debut after most recently competing for Jorge Masvidal’s iKON FC promotion.

Seeking his longest win streak since joining the UFC after earning a contract on the Contender Series in 2019, Mayes is coming off of back-to-back wins over Josh Parisian and Roque Martinez. His UFC record stands at 2-2.

Abdelwahab is 3-0 as a pro, with all of his wins coming by way of knockout.

A pair of strawweights are set to debut at UFC San Diego.

Yazmin Jauregui and Iasmin Lucindo will fight in a 115-pound bout at the Aug. 13 card with Lucindo stepping in as a replacement for Istela Nunes, who withdrew due to injury.

Both women compete inside the octagon for the first time. Jauregui (8-0) is unbeaten as a pro and emerged as one to watch with six wins in the Combate Global promotion.

Lucindo (13-4) has won seven straight fights competing primarily in her native Brazil. In her most recent outing at an event in Austria, she won a unanimous decision over Lucrezia Ria.

The updated matchup was first reported by ESPN Deportes.

Two-division veteran Gabriel Benitez will also be in action on Aug. 13.

“Moggly” fights Charlie Ontiveros in a lightweight bout in San Diego, the 13th UFC appearance for the Ultimate Fighter: Latin America 1 winner. The Mexican standout has struggled recently with two straight losses and just one win in his past five outings. Benitez (22-10) also missed the featherweight limit by two pounds this past April.

Ontiveros (11-8) competes at 155 pounds in the UFC for the second time after making his debut for the promotion in October 2020 as a middleweight on short notice. He seeks his first UFC victory after suffering losses to Steve Garcia and Kevin Holland.

The matchup was first announced by Ontiveros’ management.

David Onama and Nate Landwehr are getting another chance to face off.

After a reported March 26 encounter between the featherweights fizzled, Onama instead went on to defeat Garrett Armfield at UFC Vegas 58. Now, as first announced by Onama’s management, Onama is set to fight Landwehr at UFC San Diego on Aug. 13.

Onama (10-1) is 2-0 since returning to the 145-pound division, with UFC wins over Armfield and Gabriel Benitez. Prior to joining the UFC, Onama was a standout in Missouri’s Fighting Alliance Championship promotion.

Landwehr (15-4) looks to make his first appearance of 2022 after two recent bout cancellations. “The Train” is coming off of a second-round submission win over Ludovit Klein at UFC Vegas 40 this past October.

Khalid Taha has been given the assignment of welcoming French champion Taylor Lapilus back to the octagon.

A bantamweight bout between Taha and Lapilus has been added to UFC Paris on Sept. 3. La Sueur was first to report the matchup. Lapilus previously fought for the UFC from 2015-2016.

Taha (13-4, 1 NC) seeks his first win since April 2019. The German bantamweight is winless in his past three, with two straight losses and a win over Bruno Silva at UFC 243 overturned to a no contest after Taha tested positive for a diuretic.

Lapilus (18-3) parted ways with the UFC following a win over Leandro Issa in September 2016 and a successful 3-1 run with the promotion. He has lost just once since, compiling a 7-1 record while capturing titles in his native France, Canada, and Germany.