Watch the ONE Championship press conference announcing the promotion’s new partnership with Prime Video featuring several ONE stars.

The press conference takes place Wednesday at 9:00 p.m. ET and features ONE CEO Chatri Sityodtong and Amazon Prime executives as they discuss their new broadcast partnership. Several ONE stars will also be in attendance including Demetrious Johnson, Adriano Moraes, Angela Lee, Superbon Singha Mawynn, Stamp Fairtex and others.