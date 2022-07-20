No Bets Barred: Tom Aspinall or the underdog Curtis Blaydes — who to back at UFC London?

On Saturday, the UFC returns to London for the second time this year, and the No Bets Barred boys have you covered with breakdowns of all the main card fights, and a number of prelim bouts as well.

Hosts Conner Burks and Jed Meshew are both riding with English sensation Tom Aspinall to continue his winning ways against Curtis Blaydes as he marches inexorably towards a heavyweight title shot, and the boys are also in lock step on the co-main event bout middleweight contenders Jack Hermansson and Chris Curtis. Then things get really fun in the prelims when Conner pitches a +1000 long shot bet on Makwan Amirkhani that Jed just has to follow along on.

New episodes of the No Bets Barred podcast drop every Wednesday and are available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and wherever else you find your favorite podcasts. The latest episode can be heard below.