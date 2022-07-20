The MMA Hour with Valentina Shevchenko, Rafael Fiziev, Arnold Allen and Ricky Simon

The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Wednesday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time.

1 p.m. ET: A look at the big news of the week so far including the Nate Diaz vs. Khamzat Chimaev booking at UFC 279.

1:05 p.m.: Rafael Fiziev returns to talk about his UFC Vegas 58 win over Rafael dos Anjos and what’s next for him after nose surgery.

1:30 p.m.: Ricky Simon talks about his huge win over Jack Shore at UFC Long Island.

2 p.m.: UFC flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko returns to the show to talk about potential challengers to her throne and what the future holds.

2:30 p.m.: Arnold Allen talks about the UFC featherweight title picture and where he stands in the division.

3 p.m.: GC, NewYorkRic and Helwani break down the best bets for UFC London and more.

3:25 p.m.: All your questions answered in the latest edition of On The Nose.

