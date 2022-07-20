 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The MMA Hour with Valentina Shevchenko, Rafael Fiziev, Arnold Allen and Ricky Simon

By Ariel Helwani Updated
The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Wednesday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time.

1 p.m. ET: A look at the big news of the week so far including the Nate Diaz vs. Khamzat Chimaev booking at UFC 279.

1:05 p.m.: Rafael Fiziev returns to talk about his UFC Vegas 58 win over Rafael dos Anjos and what’s next for him after nose surgery.

1:30 p.m.: Ricky Simon talks about his huge win over Jack Shore at UFC Long Island.

2 p.m.: UFC flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko returns to the show to talk about potential challengers to her throne and what the future holds.

2:30 p.m.: Arnold Allen talks about the UFC featherweight title picture and where he stands in the division.

3 p.m.: GC, NewYorkRic and Helwani break down the best bets for UFC London and more.

3:25 p.m.: All your questions answered in the latest edition of On The Nose.

