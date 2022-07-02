‘Dynamite in his hands’: Fighters react to Alex Pereira’s brutal knockout of Sean Strickland at UFC 276

Alex Pereira’s left hook once knocked out Israel Adesanya, and it helped finish Sean Strickland at UFC 276.

Former GLORY champ Pereira took one step closer to a title shot against his two-time kickboxing foe, stopping Strickland cold with a left hook and a right hand at the 2:36 mark of the opening frame.

Strickland is ranked No. 4 in the UFC’s middleweight rankings and No. in the MMA Fighting Global Rankings. With his concussive win, he will jump into the middleweight rankings – and quite possibly title contention.

Here’s what fighters had to say about Pereira’s finish at UFC 276.

#AlexPoatan has dynamite in his hands



Poatan tem dinamite nas mãos



Mano....#UFC276 #UFC276noCombate — Charles 'DoBronxs' Oliveira (@CharlesDoBronxs) July 3, 2022

I think I can speak for all fans when I say how bad we wanted to hear a Sean Strickland press conference for a title because he’s so nuts. Won’t get to see it tho bc he’s so nuts that he decided to stand right in front of Alex Perriera — Matt Brown (@IamTheImmortal) July 3, 2022

This guy must have sledgehammers for fists! That was INSANE!! #UFC276 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) July 3, 2022

Alex Perreira is a bad bad boy!!!! #ufc276 — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) July 3, 2022

Damn that hook was vicious ! #UFC276 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) July 3, 2022

I was thinking no man can be that dumb to really try to walk down AP. He proved me wrong. https://t.co/zXKyPz6SnV — Din Thomas (@DinThomas) July 3, 2022

Well god damn! Lol that was so nasty! — Erik Jon Koch (@NEWBREED04) July 3, 2022

Dang, Strickland was looking solid then ridiculous power from Periera — Funky (@Benaskren) July 3, 2022

I have been wrong till now — C H T O V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) July 3, 2022

OH MY GOD!! Where did that come from? KO of the night#UFC276 — Diana Belbiță (@DianaBelbita) July 3, 2022

Pereira is a scary dude!! — James Vick (@JamesVickMMA) July 3, 2022

If you get too close to fire, you will get burned #UFC276 pic.twitter.com/bHJtwk6os2 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) July 3, 2022

That hook was nasty — Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) July 3, 2022