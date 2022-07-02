 clock menu more-arrow no yes

‘Dynamite in his hands’: Fighters react to Alex Pereira’s brutal knockout of Sean Strickland at UFC 276

By Steven Marrocco
UFC 276: Strickland v Pereira Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

Alex Pereira’s left hook once knocked out Israel Adesanya, and it helped finish Sean Strickland at UFC 276.

Former GLORY champ Pereira took one step closer to a title shot against his two-time kickboxing foe, stopping Strickland cold with a left hook and a right hand at the 2:36 mark of the opening frame.

Strickland is ranked No. 4 in the UFC’s middleweight rankings and No. in the MMA Fighting Global Rankings. With his concussive win, he will jump into the middleweight rankings – and quite possibly title contention.

Here’s what fighters had to say about Pereira’s finish at UFC 276.

