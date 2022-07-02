 clock menu more-arrow no yes

‘He packed it up’: Fighters react to no-decision in Sean O’Malley vs. Pedro Munhoz at UFC 276

UFC 276: Munhoz v O’Malley Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Sean O’Malley wanted to be the first fighter to knock out Pedro Munhoz. Instead, he and his Brazilian opponent left the octagon winless after an accidental eye poke brought their UFC 276 pay-per-view opener to a crashing halt.

Referee Jason Herzog waved off the fight on the advice of the cageside doctor at the 3:09 mark of the second round after Munhoz said he couldn’t see out of one of his eyes. The crowd loudly booed the call, though O’Malley raised his hands afterward as if victorious.

Speculation over the severity of the injury emerged online as fighters absorbed the disappointing ending to an otherwise competitive fight. Here’s what fighters had to say about O’Malley vs. Munhoz at UFC 276.

