Video: Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler have profanity-laced confrontation cageside at UFC 276

Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler have some bad blood.

The lightweight stars found themselves in a heated confrontation cageside Saturday at UFC 276, which took place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. In video uploaded by fellow UFC fighter Gilbert Burns, Poirier and Chandler can be seen swearing and staring at each other as security stands between them to prevent the situation from escalating.

The audio in the clip is muddled, but it appears that Poirier repeatedly called Chandler “a fake m***********” and he can also be heard saying, “I’ll f*** you up.” It’s unclear what Chandler said in response.

This isn’t the first time that Poirier has publicly expressed disdain with Chandler. During a recent appearance on The MMA Hour, Poirier criticized Chandler’s current run with the UFC, stating that Chandler had yet to defeat anyone inside the octagon coming off of a win. Chandler’s two wins in the UFC have come against veterans Tony Ferguson and Dan Hooker, both knockouts.

Poirier recently saw a three-fight win streak (including back-to-back wins over Conor McGregor) snapped as he fell by third-round submission to Charles Oliveira in a lightweight title fight at UFC 269 this past December.

Neither Poirier nor Chandler currently have a fight scheduled, but if this feud escalates, they could be booked to fight one another in the near future.