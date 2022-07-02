UFC 276 video: Jalin Turner submits Brad Riddell with 45-second guillotine choke

Jalin Turner is putting the lightweight division on notice.
“The Tarantula” scored a fast finish to close out the UFC 276 preliminary card on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, hurting Brad Riddell on the feet before forcing a tap with a guillotine choke at the 0:45 mark of the opening round.
Watch Turner’s amazing submission finish above.
Turner entered Saturday’s card on a scorching four-fight win streak and he kept his run going with a blistering performance against Riddell, the No. 13 lightweight in MMA Fighting’s Global Rankings. The 27-year-old came out swinging and he hurt Riddell with a stiff right hand that caused Riddell to shoot in for a takedown. Turner immediately defended with a choke, tightening the hold as they fell to the mat. After a brief struggle, Turner had no choice but to tap.
The win bumps Turner’s UFC record to 6-2 and he is now 13-5 as a pro overall.
For Riddell (10-3), he now finds himself on the first losing streak of his career after going 4-0 to start his UFC career.
Loading comments...