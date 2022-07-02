Watch Alex Pereira vs. Sean Strickland full fight video highlights from the main card of UFC 276, courtesy of the UFC and other outlets.
UFC 276: Adesanya vs. Cannonier took place July 2 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. UFC middleweights contenders Sean Strickland (25-4) vs. Alex Pereira (6-1) collided in a No. 1 contender bout on the night’s main card. The fight aired live on ESPN+ pay-per-view.
Catch the video highlights below.
ARRASADOR!— UFC Brasil (@UFCBrasil) July 3, 2022
Alex Poatan nocauteia Sean Strickland e conquista sua terceira vitória seguida no #UFC!
[ #UFC276 | @Combate ] pic.twitter.com/MCRAAE6oc2
DON'T PLAY WITH THE POWER OF POATAN— UFC (@ufc) July 3, 2022
[ #UFC276 | #UFCFightWeek | Live on ESPN+ PPV: https://t.co/f2ejdXxGz3 ] pic.twitter.com/mxp7nhek3P
Top 5 look out, here comes Alex Pereira— UFC (@ufc) July 3, 2022
[ #UFC276 | #UFCFightWeek | Live on ESPN+ PPV: https://t.co/f2ejdXg5Hv ] pic.twitter.com/qfc69dy2vq
For more on Pereira vs. Strickland, check out the live blog by MMA Fighting’s Jed Meshew.
Round 1: Both men out in orthodox and it’s Strickland taking the center. Pereira goes to work with kicks and his jab early. Strickland marching him down behind his jab but Pereira circling well and firing at him. A lot of kicks from Pereira. He’s making Strickland eat shots while he’s measuring range.
Pereira looks noticeably bigger in there but Strickland is putting on pressure. Pereira getting that jab going. Strickland not getting inside at the moment and it’s allowing Pereira to fight his fight. Strickland doesn’t have the footwork down yet.
Kicks on top of kicks for Pereira. Leg and body.
MONSTER LEFT HOOK BLOWS STRICKLAND UP! HE’S BASICALLY OUT AND A FOLLOW UP SHOT PUTS HIM DOWN FOR GOOD!!!! WOW
Alex Pereira def. Sean Strickland by KO (punch) at 2:36 of Round 1.
Loading comments...