Watch Alex Pereira vs. Sean Strickland full fight video highlights from the main card of UFC 276, courtesy of the UFC and other outlets.

UFC 276: Adesanya vs. Cannonier took place July 2 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. UFC middleweights contenders Sean Strickland (25-4) vs. Alex Pereira (6-1) collided in a No. 1 contender bout on the night’s main card. The fight aired live on ESPN+ pay-per-view.

Catch the video highlights below.

ARRASADOR!



Alex Poatan nocauteia Sean Strickland e conquista sua terceira vitória seguida no #UFC!



[ #UFC276 | @Combate ] pic.twitter.com/MCRAAE6oc2 — UFC Brasil (@UFCBrasil) July 3, 2022

