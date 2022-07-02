 clock menu more-arrow no yes

‘The end of an era’: Fighters pay tribute to Cowboy Cerrone after retirement at UFC 276

UFC 276: Miller v Cerrone Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Cowboy Cerrone hung up his spurs at UFC 276 after 49 fights under the UFC and WEC banner.

Cerrone laid down his gloves in the octagon after submitting to Jim Miller at the 1:32 mark of the second round, giving Miller the official win and securing his spot as the winningest fighter in UFC history with 24 victories.

Miller, who was stopped via knockout in their 2014 meeting, narrowly avoided a repeat of history when Cerrone met a head kick with one of his own. The shot connected soundly, but Cerrone slipped on the mat, and Miller hopped on Cowboy’s neck to secure an arm-in guillotine.

UFC commentator Joe Rogan moved to interview Miller, who gave his longtime colleague the spotlight when the gloves came off.

“I don’t love it anymore,” Cerrone afterward told Rogan. “I’m going to be a movie star, baby.”

Rogan fought back tears as he congratulated Cerrone on a long and decorated UFC career.

Here’s what fighters had to say about Cerrone’s retirement at UFC 276.

