UFC 276 live blog: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway 3

This is the UFC 276 live blog for the featherweight title fight between Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway on Saturday in Las Vegas.

For the last three years, the featherweight division has been dominated by the rivalry between Volkanovski and Holloway, currently No. 1 and No. 2 respectively in MMA Fighting’s Global Rankings. Their first encounter was in 2019, when Volkanovski won the 145-pound title with a clear unanimous decision win at UFC 245. Seven months later, the two men rematched at UFC 251, with Volkanovski taking a much more controversial split decision, one that even UFC President Dana White believed Holloway won.

Still, with the score 2-0 in Volkanovski’s favor, the rivalry was allowed to settle for a bit, to allow fresh title challengers. Now, after Volkanovski and Holloway each picked up a pair of wins, the two top featherweights in the world are set to square off one final time, for all the marbles.

Check out the UFC 276 live blog below.