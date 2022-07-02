UFC 276 live blog: Sean Strickland vs. Alex Pereira

This is the UFC 276 live blog for the feature middleweight fight between Sean Strickland and Alex Pereira on Saturday in Las Vegas.

While Strickland — No. 8 at 185 pounds in MMA Fighting’s Global Rankings — may be a controversial figure in MMA for what he says outside of the cage, it’s hard to argue with his in-cage performances. The 31-year-old is undefeated since moving to middleweight in 2020, and after a fiery performance at the pre-fight press conference, Strickland now finds himself on the cusp of a title shot should he be able to get past Pereira tonight.

Still a relative novice in terms of MMA, Pereira entered the UFC just eight months ago after a storied career in kickboxing that saw him defeat current UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya twice, including by violent KO in Adesanya’s final kickboxing bout. Given his history with the champ, a win tonight could set Pereira up for a title fight in only his eighth career MMA bout.

Check out the UFC 276 live blog below.