 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

UFC 276 live blog: Sean Strickland vs. Alex Pereira

By Jed Meshew
/ new
Sean Strickland and Alex Pereira face off ahead of their fight at UFC 276
Sean Strickland and Alex Pereira face off ahead of their fight at UFC 276
Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

This is the UFC 276 live blog for the feature middleweight fight between Sean Strickland and Alex Pereira on Saturday in Las Vegas.

While Strickland — No. 8 at 185 pounds in MMA Fighting’s Global Rankings — may be a controversial figure in MMA for what he says outside of the cage, it’s hard to argue with his in-cage performances. The 31-year-old is undefeated since moving to middleweight in 2020, and after a fiery performance at the pre-fight press conference, Strickland now finds himself on the cusp of a title shot should he be able to get past Pereira tonight.

Still a relative novice in terms of MMA, Pereira entered the UFC just eight months ago after a storied career in kickboxing that saw him defeat current UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya twice, including by violent KO in Adesanya’s final kickboxing bout. Given his history with the champ, a win tonight could set Pereira up for a title fight in only his eighth career MMA bout.

Check out the UFC 276 live blog below.

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...