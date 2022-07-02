UFC 276 live blog: Robbie Lawler vs. Bryan Barberena

This is the UFC 276 live blog for the welterweight main card fight between Robbie Lawler and Bryan Barberena on Saturday in Las Vegas.

Lawler is a former welterweight champion and one of the most accomplished fighters in MMA history. But for all his career success, he has had a rough go of things lately, losing four fights in a row before finally stemming the tide in his most recent bout against Nick Diaz. Now Lawler looks to put together back-to-back wins for the first time since 2016, when he takes on Barberena.

Unlike Lawler, Barberena is an unsung hero of the welterweight division. Ready to fight anyone at anytime, “Bam Bam” has made a name as a tough-as-nails scrapper who puts on Fight of the Night performances. In his last outing, Barberena won a back-and-forth battle over Matt Brown, and now he looks to add another big name to his resume with a winning performance against Lawler.

Check out the UFC 276 live blog below.