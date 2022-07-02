UFC 276 live blog: Jim Miller vs. Donald Cerrone 2

This is the UFC 276 live blog for the lightweight prelim fight between Jim Miller and Cowboy Cerrone on Saturday in Las Vegas.

Miller and Cerrone fought once before, all the way back in 2014, under very different circumstances. Back then, both Miller and Cerrone were still in the thick of the lightweight title hunt, and when Cowboy knocked Miller out with a head kick, it started a bad run for the New Jersey fighter, who went 1-3 over his next four contests, while Cowboy continued winning en route to a 155-pound title shot.

Neither man is in title contention this time around, but the stakes are no less high for this battle of legends as Miller and Cerrone are currently tied for the most wins in UFC history (along with Andrei Arlovski) at 23, so the winner tonight will move into sole possession of that illustrious record.

