UFC 276 video: Julija Stoliarenko appears to dislocate Jessica-Rose Clark’s elbow with quick armbar

Julija Stoliarenko is taking an arm home from her latest visit to Las Vegas.

The former Invicta FC bantamweight champion needed less than a minute to secure a thrilling armbar submission against Jessica-Rose Clark to kick off the UFC 276 preliminary card on Saturday.

Watch the gnarly finish above.

Clark came out swinging early and appeared to hurt Stoliarenko with an opening flurry, but Stoliarenko was quick to go to her wrestling to put Clark on her back. In the ensuing scramble, Stoliarenko targeted Clark’s arm and soon had a tight armbar locked in. Clark fought to roll out of the situation, but Stoliarenko had her dead to rights and soon Clark was frantically tapping out.

Unfortunately for Clark, the referee was unable to wave off the bout before her arm was injured as it appeared to be dislocated by Stoliarenko’s maneuver.

The official time of the stoppage was 0:42 into Round 1, which gives Stoliarenko the second-fastest submission in bantamweight history. Her finish trails only the 14-second armbar submission of Cat Zingano at UFC 184 (h/t Michael Carroll).

Stoliarenko (10-6-1) scores her first UFC win in five tries and snaps a three-fight losing skid. This is the ninth win via armbar of her career.

On the other side, Clark (11-8, 1 NC) has now lost two straight fights, both via first-round armbar.