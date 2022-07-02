Filed under: News UFC Latest News UFC 276 Embedded, Episode 6: ‘You guys get to see the volcano’ By MMA Fighting Newswire Jul 2, 2022, 10:30am EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter In the final episode of UFC 276 Embedded, the fighters cut weight, Israel Adesanya plays ping pong, and the fighters step on the scale and square off for the final time. Get the latest gear UFC 276 Metallic Gold Logo T-Shirt UFC 276 Shot Glass UFC International Fight Week T-Shirt UFC 276 Event T-Shirt UFC 276 Liquid Silver Logo T-Shirt UFC 276 Event T-Shirt (Women’s) Sean O’Malley Smoke Graphic T-Shirt Israel Adesanya Silhouette T-Shirt More From MMA Fighting Daniel Cormier comes clean about ‘towel-gate’ during UFC Hall of Fame induction ceremony Sean Strickland goes after Israel Adesanya in fiery exchange at UFC 276 press conference Video: Israel Adesanya, Jared Cannonier refuse to release handshake in tense UFC 276 faceoff Alex Pereira: Israel Adesanya left ‘on the stretcher’ in kickboxing, ‘imagine what’s going to happen with 4-ounce gloves’ Missed Fists: Fighter suffers brutal arm injury after cartwheel pass goes horribly wrong Max Holloway and Alexander Volkanovski get heated ahead of UFC 276: ‘Oh, Max came to play!’ Loading comments...
Loading comments...