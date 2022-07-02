UFC 276 start time, TV schedule for Israel Adesanya vs. Jared Cannonier

The UFC 276 start time and TV schedule for the Adesanya vs. Cannonier event at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday night is below.

The fight card is broken into three different parts and airs on four different mediums. This post will help explain which fights are airing where and at which times.

The event kicks off with a three-fight early preliminary card, headlined by middleweight clash between Uriah Hall and Andre Muniz. The early prelims air on ESPN+. The broadcast begins at 6 p.m. ET.

Andre Muniz vs. Uriah Hall

Maycee Barber vs. Jessica Eye

Jessica-Rose Clark vs. Julija Stoliarenko

A lightweight matchup featuring Brad Riddell and Jalin Turner headlines the second set of prelims, which begin on ABC/ESPN and ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET.

Brad Riddell vs. Jalin Turner

Ian Garry vs. Gabe Green

Donald Cerrone vs. Jim Miller

Brad Tavares vs. Dricus Du Plessis

The UFC 276 pay-per-view card will begin at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+. The event will headlined by two title fights. UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski will put his belt on the line against Max Holloway in a trilogy match, while UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya faces Jared Cannonier in the main event on the five-fight main card.

Israel Adesanya vs. Jared Cannonier

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway

Sean Strickland vs. Alex Pereira

Robbie Lawler vs. Bryan Barberena

Pedro Munhoz vs. Sean O’Malley