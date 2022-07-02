The Alexander Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway full fight video showcases two instant classics in the UFC featherweight division.

In the video up top, Alexander Volkanovski defeated Max Holloway for a second time at UFC 251, but was it the right call?

In June 2020, seven months after Volkanovski routed Holloway to steal away the UFC featherweight title, the two met in an immediate rematch to settle the score. At the time, Volkanovski was still fighting an uphill battle to prove himself as one of the best in the world. Despite his undefeated 8-0 UFC and having soundly bested Holloway in their first meeting, many still wondered whether Volkanovski could repeat his feat again. Holloway, meanwhile, hoped to rebound from a setback that ended a stunning 14-0 win streak at 145 pounds that had cemented the Hawaiian as one of the greatest featherweights of all-time.

What ensued was one of the most polarizing MMA results of the past several years, as evidenced by the diversity of scores on the fight’s page on MMADecisions.com.

The UFC released the first meeting between Volkanovski and Holloway before the pay-per-view event above.

Volkanovski was a slight underdog when he faced Holloway at UFC 245, which took place Dec. 14, 2019 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The Australian was seven months removed from a career-high win over ex-champ Jose Aldo and challenged Holloway, a two-time Aldo victor touted as one of the best-ever featherweights.

After five rounds of tactical action, Volkanovski swept the scorecards with two 48-47 scores and one 50-45 shutout. It was a close fight, and it sparked a rivalry that would bring the top-tier featherweights back in the cage for an immediate rematch far more controversial in its scores.

More than two years after the first UFC 245 meeting, Volkanovski and Holloway meet again to settle forever the question of who is the best featherweight in the UFC. The fight airs live on ESPN+ pay-per-view and takes place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.