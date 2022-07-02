UFC 276 Results: Adesanya vs. Cannonier

MMA Fighting has UFC 276 results for the Adesanya vs. Cannonier event Saturday night, live blogs of the entire main card, and UFC 276 live Twitter updates.
In the main event, Israel Adesanya defends his UFC middleweight title against Jared Cannonier. Adesanya is a perfect 11-0 at 185 pounds in the UFC, while Cannonier has won five of his last six bouts, including two consecutive fights to earn his title shot.
Alexander Volkanovski aims for his fourth consecutive UFC featherweight title defense in a long-awaited trilogy bout against Max Holloway in the co-main event.
Check out the UFC 276 results below.
Main Card (ESPN+ pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)
Israel Adesanya vs. Jared Cannonier
Alexander Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway
Sean Strickland vs. Alex Pereira
Robbie Lawler vs. Bryan Barberena
Pedro Munhoz vs. Sean O’Malley
Preliminary Card (ABC, ESPN at 8 p.m. ET)
Ian Garry vs. Gabe Green
Brad Tavares vs. Dricus Du Plessis
Early Prelims (ESPN+, UFC Fight Pass at 6 p.m. ET)
