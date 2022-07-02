UFC 276 Results: Adesanya vs. Cannonier

MMA Fighting has UFC 276 results for the Adesanya vs. Cannonier event Saturday night, live blogs of the entire main card, and UFC 276 live Twitter updates.

In the main event, Israel Adesanya defends his UFC middleweight title against Jared Cannonier. Adesanya is a perfect 11-0 at 185 pounds in the UFC, while Cannonier has won five of his last six bouts, including two consecutive fights to earn his title shot.

Alexander Volkanovski aims for his fourth consecutive UFC featherweight title defense in a long-awaited trilogy bout against Max Holloway in the co-main event.

Check out the UFC 276 results below.

Main Card (ESPN+ pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)

Israel Adesanya vs. Jared Cannonier

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway

Sean Strickland vs. Alex Pereira

Robbie Lawler vs. Bryan Barberena

Pedro Munhoz vs. Sean O’Malley

Preliminary Card (ABC, ESPN at 8 p.m. ET)

Brad Riddell vs. Jalin Turner

Ian Garry vs. Gabe Green

Donald Cerrone vs. Jim Miller

Brad Tavares vs. Dricus Du Plessis

Early Prelims (ESPN+, UFC Fight Pass at 6 p.m. ET)

Andre Muniz vs. Uriah Hall

Maycee Barber vs. Jessica Eye

Jessica-Rose Clark vs. Julija Stoliarenko