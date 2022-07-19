Reaction: Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz targeted to headline UFC 279

Nate Diaz is expected to fight the final fight of his UFC deal when he faces Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 279.

News of the targeted booking broke on Tuesday, one week after Diaz appeared on The MMA Hour with an emotional appeal to the UFC to release him from contract – or give him a fight.

Now that Diaz has his fight – not on paper just yet, as UFC executive Hunter Campbell says the fight has only been verbally agreed to – MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck and Alexander K. Lee react to news of the booking, what it means for Diaz and the promotion, and what will happen if the bout materializes at the Sept. 10 pay-per-view event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

You can also listen to a podcast-only version of the reaction below from Heck and Lee as they react to the news of the Diaz vs. Chimaev booking.