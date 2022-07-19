‘This might be really ugly’: Pros react to planned Nate Diaz vs. Khamzat Chimaev UFC 279 showdown

Nate Diaz and Khamzat Chimaev are expected to fight soon in a matchup that will have plenty of buzz when fight night rolls around.

The welterweight stars have verbally agreed to meet in the main event of UFC 279, which takes place Sept. 10 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Diaz and Chimaev have long been rumored to fight one another, and while several other options were also in play, it appears Diaz will get his wish and meet Chimaev in what will be the final fight of his UFC contract.

The undefeated Chimaev — No. 3 at welterweight in MMA Fighting’s Global Rankings — seeks his sixth UFC win coming off of a “Fight of the Night” thriller against Gilbert Burns at UFC 273. On the other side, Diaz has won just one fight in the past six years, a unanimous decision nod over Anthony Pettis at UFC 241 in August 2019.

See what the pros had to say about the apparent mismatch here:

this might be really ugly https://t.co/aFQuSb0sP5 — Funky (@Benaskren) July 19, 2022