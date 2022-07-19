Heck of a Morning: Reaction to Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev at UFC 280, Dana White’s response to Nate Diaz

Islam Makhachev gets his opportunity to fight for the vacant lightweight title against Charles Oliveira in Abu Dhabi at October’s UFC 280 event. What will that mean for Oliveira should he get another big win in the 155-pound division?

On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck reacts to the matchmaking and if a Conor McGregor fight is in play for Oliveira with a victory over the surging Khabib Nurmagomedov protege. In addition, listeners ask questions about Yair Rodriguez’s win over Brian Ortega in the main event of UFC Long Island, Alexander Volkanovski’s potential move up to 155 to fight for a second title, what could help boost the UFC 278 and UFC 279 fight cards, who Frankie Edgar could face in his final fight in November at UFC 281, and much more.

