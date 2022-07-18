The MMA Hour with Yair Rodriguez, Alex Volkanovski, Hasim Rahman Jr., Shane Burgos and Dustin Jacoby

The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Monday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time.

1:05 p.m. ET: Yair Rodriguez starts the show after his win at UFC Long Island.

1:30 p.m.: Dustin Jacoby talks about his knockout of Da Un Jung at UFC Long Island.

2 p.m.: Hasim Rahman Jr. joins the show to talk about his upcoming boxing match with Jake Paul.

2:30 p.m.: Matt Schnell reflects on his incredible comeback win at UFC Long Island.

3 p.m.: Shane Burgos talks about what’s next after his win over Charles Jourdain at UFC Long Island.

3:25 p.m.: Best bets time with GC, Helwani and NewYorkRic as we go over UFC Long Island.

4:30 p.m.: UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski reacts to the featherweight headliner at UFC Long Island and his future plans.

