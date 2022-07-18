 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

On To the Next One: Matches to make after UFC Long Island

By Mike Heck
The UFC’s featherweight division now has some question marks following the main event of UFC Long Island where Yair Rodriguez got a first-round stoppage win against Brian Ortega, but not in the fashion he would’ve preferred. Will Rodriguez get a title shot against Alexander Volkanovski, or will he have to win one more to get there?

MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck and Alexander K. Lee attempt to answer that question from a matchmaking perspective on an all-new edition of On To the Next One following Saturday’s event. In addition, future matchups are discussed for Amanda Lemos following her submission win over Michelle Waterson in the co-main event, along with Li Jingliang, Matt Schnell, Shane Burgos, Lauren Murphy, and more.

If you missed the live stream, you can still watch the video above, or an audio-only version of the show can be found below, on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and wherever you find your favorite podcasts.

