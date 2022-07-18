On To the Next One: Matches to make after UFC Long Island

The UFC’s featherweight division now has some question marks following the main event of UFC Long Island where Yair Rodriguez got a first-round stoppage win against Brian Ortega, but not in the fashion he would’ve preferred. Will Rodriguez get a title shot against Alexander Volkanovski, or will he have to win one more to get there?

MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck and Alexander K. Lee attempt to answer that question from a matchmaking perspective on an all-new edition of On To the Next One following Saturday’s event. In addition, future matchups are discussed for Amanda Lemos following her submission win over Michelle Waterson in the co-main event, along with Li Jingliang, Matt Schnell, Shane Burgos, Lauren Murphy, and more.

If you missed the live stream, you can still watch the video above, or an audio-only version of the show can be found below, on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and wherever you find your favorite podcasts.