 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Bill Algeo explains callout of ‘fellow bird chest haver’ Chase Hooper at UFC Long Island

By MMA Fighting Newswire
/ new
UFC Fight Night: Ortega v Rodriguez Photo by Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC

NEW YORK — Bill Algeo reacts to his UFC Long Island victory over Herbert Burns and explains his “bird chest” callout of Chase Hooper.

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Fighting Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Fighting