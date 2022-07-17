Watch Ryan Garcia vs. Javier Fortuna full fight video highlights from their showdown, courtesy of multiple outlets.

Garcia vs. Fortuna took place July 16 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, Calif. Ryan Garcia (23-0) and Javier Fortuna (37-4-1, 2 no-contests) collided in the main event. The fight aired live on DAZN.

Catch more video highlights below.

3rd time's a charm, Ryan Garcia drops Fortuna for the 3rd and final time #GarciaFortuna | on @daznboxing pic.twitter.com/iGGtd0wmhZ — Golden Boy (@GoldenBoyBoxing) July 17, 2022

RYAN GARCIA IS ALL BUSINESS TONIGHT #GarciaFortuna pic.twitter.com/l8gYlbVv5w — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) July 17, 2022

Ryan Garcia drops Fortuna with a body shot #GarciaFortuna pic.twitter.com/M8qgaoSBvZ — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) July 17, 2022

The stars are in the building ⭐️⭐️#GarciaFortuna pic.twitter.com/X8By3Ybjq8 — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) July 17, 2022

GARCIA vs FORTUNA: Round 6

Right hook from Fortuna doesn’t find the mark as he tries to get aggressive BUT HE WALKS INTO A COUNTER LEFT AND GETS FLOORED! Fortuna is done!

Garcia TKO-6.

GARCIA vs FORTUNA: Round 5

Right hand from Garcia doesn’t land but he scores a check hook as Fortuna steps forward. Now Fortuna lands his own hook. Garcia lands a left hook upstairs and then looks to the body with another. Right hand lead scores for Garcia. LEFT HOOK FROM GARCIA DROPS FORTUNA! Fortuna gets up and wings a hook as he tries to get Garcia off of him. Fortuna on the retreat and then stops and lands an overhand right. Garcia scores a jab, then one more.

Garcia 10-8, 50-43.

GARCIA vs FORTUNA: Round 4

Right hand lead from Garcia falls short. More lead rights come from Garcia but he’s not landing it here, but still keeping Fortuna on the defensive. Right hand lands to the head of Fortuna. Now Garcia rattles off a couple more quick punches upstairs. Garcia coming after Fortuna here and letting his hands go. Hard left to the body puts Fortuna down! Garcia wants to finish Fortuna off but Fortuna his bobbing his head and moving, trying to bait Garcia into a mistake. Jab lands clean for Garcia. Left hook touches the body again for Garcia. Now Garcia lands a left hook upstairs and Fortuna is getting on his bike.

Garcia 10-8, 40-35.