Alexander Volkanovski calls to fight the winner of Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev lightweight title bout

Alexander Volkanovski wants his shot at the lightweight title.

On Saturday, the UFC announced that former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira will face Islam Makhachev for the vacant belt at UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi. And once a lightweight champion is crowned, the featherweight king and top pound-for-pound fighter in the sport wants his chance to step up and compete for a second belt.

Volkanovski took to Twitter after the announcement to call for his shot.

I got the winner!! https://t.co/114JsN9BPO — Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) July 16, 2022

Volkanovski recently defeated Max Holloway for the third time, retaining his belt with a unanimous decision win at UFC 276. After his win, Volkanovski restated his desire to pursue a second title, saying he believes he can defend both belts. UFC president Dana White seemed to be open to allowing Volkanovski to letting him try.

Given that Volkanovski is facing several months off due to a broken thumb that required surgery, the timelines could be working out perfectly for the featherweight champion to pursue his champ-champ ambitions — especially with White floating the possibility of an interim title bout between Yair Rodriguez and Josh Emmett following UFC Long Island’s main event.