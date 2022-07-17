With Jessica Andrade out, Katlyn Chookagian back in to face Manon Fiorot at UFC Paris

Things have officially come full circle for Manon Fiorot as she’s now back to her original opponent for the UFC’s first event in France.

Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed to MMA Fighting that Jessica Andrade has been forced out of her UFC Paris bout with Fiorot due to “medical issues,” and now one-time title challenger Katlyn Chookagian — who Andrade had replaced — is back in for the Sept. 3 at the Accor Arena.

It was initially mentioned on the UFC Long Island broadcast by Jon Anik following Lauren Murphy’s post-fight interview after defeating Miesha Tate. Murphy said she would be heading to UFC Paris to “sit cage side” for the bout between Fiorot and Andrade, which led to Anik revealing that the bout might no longer be happening.

Fiorot is 4-0 inside the octagon, which includes a recent win over past flyweight title challenger Jennifer Maia at UFC Columbus in March. Chookagian has won four straight since suffering a first-round stoppage loss to Jessica Andrade, with her most recent appearance leading to a split decision victory over Amanda Ribas at May’s UFC Vegas 54 event.

UFC Paris is headlined by a heavyweight bout between Ciryl Gane and Tai Tuivasa.

Damon Martin contributed to this report.