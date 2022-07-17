With Ignacio Bahamondes out at UFC 277, Ludovit Klein shifts to UFC London to face Mason Jones

Mason Jones is getting his wish — albeit on short notice — to compete at UFC London.

Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed to MMA Fighting that Jones will face Ludovit Klein in a lightweight bout at next Saturday’s event at the O2 Arena. Eurosport NL was first to report the new booking.

Klein was initially scheduled to face Ignacio Bahamondes at UFC 277 on July 30, but Bahmondes was removed from the card due to visa issues, which was first reported by ESPN Deportes.

Klein will look to continue his success at lightweight after defeating Devonte Smith at UFC 272 in March via split decision. Prior to that, the 27-year-old had dropped back-to-back contests in the featherweight division to Mike Trizano and Nate Landwehr.

Jones, a former two-division Cage Warriors champ, enters the bout following his first octagon victory over David Onama at October’s UFC Vegas 41 event. In his two previous promotional appearances, the Wales standout dropped a Fight of the Night decision to Mike Davis and fought Alan Patrick to a no contest following an accidental eye poke at UFC Vegas 28 in June 2021.

UFC London will be headlined by an important heavyweight showdown between Curtis Blaydes and Tom Aspinall.