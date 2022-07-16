UFC Long Island bonuses: Amanda Lemos, Li Jingliang lead list of 6 Performance of the Night winners

UFC Long Island lived up to the hype with a number of exciting finishes, which led to eight fighters receiving $50,000 bonuses.

Eschewing the standard two Performances of the Night and one Fight of the Night award structure, officials handed out six additional bonuses to make it eight winners in total. The Performance of the Night recipients were Amanda Lemos, Li Jingliang, Ricky Simon, Bill Algeo, Dustin Jacoby, and Punahele Soriano.

A Fight of the Night bonus was also awarded to Matt Schnell and Sumudaerji, who clashed in a flyweight bout that was widely regarded as one of the most exciting fights of the year.

Lemos and Li’s finishes both came on the main card, with Lemos utilizing a suffocating guillotine choke to defeat strawweight veteran Michelle Waterson and become the first fighter to finish Waterson since April 2017. Li’s big finish saw him upset Muslim Salikhov with a powerful second-round TKO.

On the preliminary portion of the card, Simon submitted the previously undefeated Jack Shore, Algeo survived a submission scare to pick up a TKO win over Herbert Burns, Jacoby scored a walk-off KO against Da Un Jung, and Soriano finished Dalcha Lungiambula with strikes in the featured prelim bout.