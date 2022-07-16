Watch Yair Rodriguez vs. Brian Ortega full fight video highlights from the main event of UFC Long Island, courtesy of the UFC and other outlets.
UFC Long Island took place July 16 at the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York. Two-time UFC title challenger Brian Ortega (15-3, 1 NC) took on featherweight contender Yair Rodriguez (20-9) in the night’s main event, with a shot a UFC champion Alexander Volkanovski potentially on the line for Rodriguez. The fight aired live on ESPN+ and ABC.
Catch the video highlights below.
For more on Ortega vs. Rodriguez, check out the live blog by MMA Fighting’s Jed Meshew.
Round 1: Both men come out in orthodox and Ortega takes the center immediately. They get right to business with Rodriguez popping the land and left hand counters but Ortega gets his own jab going too. No warm up, both guys getting to the business.
Rodriguez is faster to start and he’s landing a lot early. Using the length well. He’s landing some low kicks as well, but Ortega has opened a cut under the right eye of Rodriguez. Ortega steps in and grabs a body lock and walks Rodriguez back to the fence.
Ortega trying to get muscle Rodriguez down from the body lock but Rodriguez is equal to it so far. Chipping shots inside but nothing major, this is a positional battle. Ortega just sort of holding this position right now. Not doing a ton but Rodriguez cannot break the grip.
Ortega finally tries to drag Rodriguez off the fence but gets nowhere. Rodriguez is landing weird heel kicks to the leg of Ortega. Ortega goes for a sacrifice throw but fails and they’re at space. And Rodriguez lands a flush right hand but Ortega’s battle-tested chin is okay.
Ortega marches forward and he eats another few shots but he just walks through the fire and he gets the clinch and a takedown! Rodriguez trying to roll on an armbar and suddenly Ortega falls back the fight just stops because Ortega has dislocated his shoulder??! Wow. That was anticlimactic.
Yair Rodriguez def. Brian Ortega by TKO (injury) at 4:11 of Round 1.
