Watch Yair Rodriguez vs. Brian Ortega full fight video highlights from the main event of UFC Long Island, courtesy of the UFC and other outlets.

UFC Long Island took place July 16 at the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York. Two-time UFC title challenger Brian Ortega (15-3, 1 NC) took on featherweight contender Yair Rodriguez (20-9) in the night’s main event, with a shot a UFC champion Alexander Volkanovski potentially on the line for Rodriguez. The fight aired live on ESPN+ and ABC.

Catch the video highlights below.

Incredible show of respect between these two before battle #UFCLongIsland pic.twitter.com/4OR88GGOlG — UFC (@ufc) July 16, 2022

Dejando volar los puños ambos gladiadores para empezar el combate #UFCLongIsland pic.twitter.com/0Ta3RK4kZR — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) July 16, 2022

SE TERMINA EL COMBATE‼️ @panteraufc se lleva la victoria después de que Brian Ortega no pudiera continuar por lesión #UFCLongIsland pic.twitter.com/rdrRP69T1J — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) July 16, 2022

"Ojala que la proxima que nos veamos, sea por un campeonato" - @panteraufc pic.twitter.com/iklIoKYujT — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) July 16, 2022

@panteraufc derrota a Brian Ortega en el primer round por la vía del TKO #UFCLongIsland pic.twitter.com/iQrrQXwMJD — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) July 16, 2022

Would you want to see these two run it back? #UFCLongIsland pic.twitter.com/ilklK8QKin — UFC (@ufc) July 16, 2022

