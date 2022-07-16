‘Greatest flyweight fight ever’: Fighters react to Matt Schnell’s insane comeback over Sumudaerji at UFC Long Island

Matt Schnell and Sumudaerji caught everyone’s attention with their unbelievable fight at UFC Long Island.

Though Schnell walked out with the win, both flyweights received a mountain of compliments from the fighters who had the privilege of watching their duel, including uncrowned UFC lightweight king Charles Oliveira, UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou, and former interim UFC lightweight champion Dustin Poirier.

Schnell completed one of the year’s best comebacks to cap off what will surely be recognized as one of the year’s best fights at the end of 2022, turning Sumudaerji’s lights out with a triangle choke submission in the second round after absorbing a frightening amount of damage.

The bout had the entire MMA community locked in, with fans, fighters, and media alike tweeting their praise. UFC fighters Paddy Pimblett and Saidyokub Kakhramonov called it, simply, the best flyweight fight they’d ever seen.

Check out more fighter reactions below.

#UFCLongIsland That second stanza was absolutely INSANE



Congrats Matt Schnell — Charles 'DoBronxs' Oliveira (@CharlesDoBronxs) July 16, 2022

Bloodsport — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) July 16, 2022

Those put on a great show — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) July 16, 2022

Fuck me that was some scrap that! @ufc best FlyW fight I’ve ever watched! #UFCLongIsland — Paddy The Baddy (@theufcbaddy) July 16, 2022

F**k it, give both of them 50 Gs. The flyweights can scrap too! https://t.co/IHroAR47c1 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) July 16, 2022

Never think the fight is over until it's really over! #UFCLongIsland — Marina Rodriguez MMA (@wmmarz) July 16, 2022

Holy schnell this fight is amazing — michael (@bisping) July 16, 2022

So many crazy things about this fight! — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) July 16, 2022

What a poetic ending to the fight! #UFCLongIsland — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) July 16, 2022

Schnell a dog was on straight demon time — Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) July 16, 2022

That ref helped make that fight amazing . Some would have stepped in and schnell would have never got the chance to come back — Brian BOOM Kelleher (@brianboom135) July 16, 2022

Now that was a Fight!!! Love it!!! #UFCLongIsland — BRYAN BARBERENA (@bryan_barberena) July 16, 2022

Wow greatest flyweight fight ever @ufc Schnell — Saidyokub Kakhramonov (@SaidYokubMMA) July 16, 2022