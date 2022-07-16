 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘Greatest flyweight fight ever’: Fighters react to Matt Schnell’s insane comeback over Sumudaerji at UFC Long Island

By Alexander K. Lee
UFC Fight Night: Schnell v Sumudaerji
Matt Schnell and Sumudaerji
Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Matt Schnell and Sumudaerji caught everyone’s attention with their unbelievable fight at UFC Long Island.

Though Schnell walked out with the win, both flyweights received a mountain of compliments from the fighters who had the privilege of watching their duel, including uncrowned UFC lightweight king Charles Oliveira, UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou, and former interim UFC lightweight champion Dustin Poirier.

Schnell completed one of the year’s best comebacks to cap off what will surely be recognized as one of the year’s best fights at the end of 2022, turning Sumudaerji’s lights out with a triangle choke submission in the second round after absorbing a frightening amount of damage.

The bout had the entire MMA community locked in, with fans, fighters, and media alike tweeting their praise. UFC fighters Paddy Pimblett and Saidyokub Kakhramonov called it, simply, the best flyweight fight they’d ever seen.

