Charles Oliveira wins 2022 Fighter of the Year ESPY award

Charles Oliveira can add another award to his mantle.

During Saturday’s UFC Long Island broadcast, Oliveira was announced as the winner of the ESPY for Fighter of the Year. “Do Bronx” went 2-0 in 2021, which included winning the UFC lightweight title with a second-round TKO win over Michael Chandler at UFC 262, and a successful title defense against Dustin Poirier this past December at UFC 269 via third-round submission.

Check out the video of the announcement, which was provided by Megan Olivi, below.

Oliveira beat out fellow UFC champions Alexander Volkanovski, Julianna Pena, and Kamaru Usman, as well as PFL standout Kayla Harrison, to win the award.

“Do Bronx” began his 2022 campaign in a bittersweet way with a first-round submission win over Justin Gaethje in the main event of UFC 274 in May, but was stripped of championship after missing weight by 0.5 pounds the day before the card. The 32-year-old has won 11 fights in a row.

Following the ESPY announcement, it was revealed Oliveira will face Islam Makhachev for the vacant 155-pound title in the main event of UFC 280 in October.