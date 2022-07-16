 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

‘Bad to the bone’: Fighters react to Lauren Murphy’s dominant win over Miesha Tate at UFC Long Island

By Alexander K. Lee
/ new
UFC Fight Night: Murphy v Tate
Lauren Murphy and Miesha Tate
Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Lauren Murphy won’t let anybody count her out.

At UFC Long Island on Saturday, the one-time UFC flyweight title challenger moved one step closer to another shot at the gold while stifling former bantamweight champion Miesha Tate’s hopes of becoming a two-division champion. “Lucky” outworked Tate for three rounds, battering her on the feet and even scoring a pair of takedowns against the wrestling specialist. Tate hung in tough until the end, but it was Murphy who had her hand raised after a unanimous decision call.

Ahead of the fight, both fighters had their supporters, and that support only grew during the duration of the 15-minute bout that saw Murphy and Tate display the grit and determination they’ve become known for throughout their careers.

Some felt Murphy was simply more aggressive, while others questioned if Tate was at her best. Check out the fighter reactions and leave your own thoughts in the comment section below.

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...