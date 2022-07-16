Eagle FC 48 video, results: Ramazan Gasanov puts Nasimjon Sharipov to sleep with Ezekiel choke from bottom

EZEKIEL CHOKE FROM THE BOTTOM Ramazan Gasanov def. Nasimjon Sharipov via Submission (Ezekiel Choke) at 1:42 of Round 2 Watch #EagleFC48 LIVE and FREE NOW at https://t.co/QslxaiHw1p pic.twitter.com/Ck7M9scODn

Ramazan Gasanov pulled off one of the year’s most unusual submissions at Eagle FC 48.

The Russian grappler shined on the event’s preliminary card, snagging an Ezekiel choke from bottom position that put opponent Nasimjon Sharipov to sleep in the second round.

Watch the incredible submission finish above.

Gasanov initially took Sharipov down with what looked to be a standing head-and-arm choke position, but changed tactics in once the fighters hit the ground. Finding himself under Sharipov, Gasanov tightened the Ezekiel grip with Sharipov on top of him. Sharipov passed out before he could tap out.

Saturday’s event in Aktau, Kazakhstan, also featured an action-packed main card as all three championship bouts ended inside the distance. Two Eagle FC titles were up for grabs, as well as a belt from the show’s co-promotion Naiza Fighting Championship.

In the main event, Dauren Ermekov avenged a 2015 amateur loss to Gamzat Khiramagomedov via second-round TKO. Ermekov captured an interim Eagle FC middleweight title and now looks set to fight undisputed champion Faridun Odilov.

A vacant Naiza FC middleweight title was on the line in the evening’s co-main event and it was Ruslan Shamilov who seized the opportunity, snagging a choke submission win in under three minutes to defeat Murad Abdurakhmanov.

In the first Eagle FC title fight of the evening, 23-year-old bantamweight champion Renat Khavalov racked up another successful defense with a third-round stoppage of Ramazan Amaev.

For more from Saturday’s joint Eagle FC and Naiza FC show in Aktau, Kazakhstan, check out highlights and full results below.

