Miesha Tate vs. Lauren Murphy full fight video highlights from the main card of UFC Long Island

UFC Long Island took place July 16 at the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York. Former UFC bantamweight champion Miesha Tate (19-9) made her flyweight debut against Lauren Murphy (16-5) on the night’s main card, with a shot a UFC champion Valentina Shevchenko potentially on the line for Tate. The fight aired live on ESPN+ and ABC.

For more on Murphy vs. Tate, check out the live blog by MMA Fighting’s Jed Meshew.

Round 1: Both women come out in orthodox and Murphy takes the center early. Quick clinch and Murphy shucks it off and lands a good right hand. She’s coming out aggressively. Tate drives on a takedown but Murphy stuffs it and lands a good knee. Tate looking a little slow and little stunted to start.

Tate backs Murphy up with a 1-2. Maybe that will get her going. Murphy looking like coiled aggression and she’s got Tate’s nose wearing it a bit. Murphy getting her jab working a bit. Tate moving around, still looking off, and Murphy changes levels and she’s in on the hips. Tate fending if off. She goes to a knee but she’s back up immediate. Murphy still has the body lock and she’s got Tate against the fence now, but Tate reverses position and lands a good knee.

Tate has double-underhooks and she throws Murphy but Murphy keeps her hips up just enough to not concede the position and they’re back to the standing clinch. Positioning battle here. Tate winning the positions but Murphy’s strength is keeping things even. Murphy lands a knee, so does Tate. Grueling in-fighting here. Tate starting to win the positions consistently but not a lot of damage either way. This could come down to a conditioning battle. They finally break and Murphy looking a bit slower now as the round ends. MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9 Murphy.

Round 2: The first could’ve gone either way. Murphy did well early, but Tate took the momentum late. Not a huge amount of damage either way. Just depends what the judges are valuing.

Round 2 starts with Tate coming out and taking the center. Both women looking fresh. Murphy on her bike a bit to start and Tate taking advantage and pushing the pace. Tate getting her jab going and a right hand behind it. Murphy lands a right to the nose that busts Tate’s open though. She’s leaking now.

Tate working behind the jab here and Murphy changes levels and gets a clean double but Tate immediately backs up to the fence and she’s trying to stand. Murphy landing some shots while Tate gets up though and she’s holding the clinch now. Tate breaks grips and Murphy lands an elbow.

Tate just barreling forward now and she lands a clean 1-2 that gets Murphy moving back. Tate making this a dog fight. Murphy popping her with jabs. Clinch. Tate lands a knee, Murphy controls position before the break.

Tate lands an elbow. Tate taking some shots because she has zero defense, but she’s making Murphy work and Murphy shoots a double that Tate defends. Tate in there getting ugly with it and brawling. She forces a clinch. Tate lands a huge elbow on the inside but Murphy eats it. Tate has a huge mouse on her own eye though. The round ends. MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9 Tate, 19-19 overall.

Round 3: Round 2 could easily be a Murphy round as well. She had a lot of success but I thought Tate landed the harder strikes. Could frankly see any scores possible heading into the third.

Tate’s eye is nearly swollen shut. Could easily have a busted orbital. She’s pushing the pace to start the third though. Murphy on the bike and popping that jab. Murphy has no interest in the clinches this round. Tate shoots and gets in on the hips but Murphy is simply too strong and powers out of it. Tate stepping in and Murphy lands a nice knee.

Tate’s technique is entirely out the window now and she’s the less physical fighter so I’m not sure what Tate is going to do to win this one. Come forward is the answer as she forces another clinch stepping in but Murphy takes the position and she’s controlling Tate against the fence. Big shot on the break from Murphy. Those elbows have been sick.

Murphy moving around, sticking long shots, and picking Tate off. Tate trying to figure out something but she’s got short time. 90 seconds left and Tate just starts a brawl so Murphy shoots on her. Tate defends and we’re clinching again. Tate lands some solid knees here. Murphy back with her own. Tate is a bloody mess.

30 seconds left and Tate seems to be out of answers. Murphy coasting to a win down the stretch and she should get one as the two exchange briefly before the final horn. MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9 Murphy, 29-28 Murphy overall.

Lauren Murphy def. Miesha Tate by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28).