UFC Long Island video: Punahele Soriano blasts Dalcha Lungiambula with power punches to overcome slow start

. @puna185 smashes his way back into the win column at #UFCLongIsland ! ( : @espnmma ) pic.twitter.com/pR9DS5WkrA

Punahele Soriano returned to his finishing ways in impressive fashion on Saturday.

In the featured UFC Long Island middleweight preliminary bout, Soriano (9-2) shook off a slow start to finish Dalcha Lungiambula (11-5) early in the second round, using his trademark power punching to get the job done.

Watch Soriano’s nasty knockout above.

Soriano was down on the cards after Round 1 as Lungiambula used his overwhelming strength to wrestle Soriano and neutralize the Hawaiian’s dangerous offense. But with a fresh five minutes to work with, Soriano made the most of his opportunity, cracking Lungiambula with a left-right combination that dropped him to a knee. A follow-up right sent Lungiambula face-down to the canvas, where Soriano landed three more hard punches before the bout was waved off 28 seconds into Round 2.

This was a much-needed win for Soriano, who snapped a two-fight losing streak. Soriano is now 3-2 in the UFC, with all of those wins coming by way of knockout.

Lungiambula has now lost three straight and has just one win since dropping down to the middleweight division in January 2021.