‘He didn’t want to be there’: Fighters react to wild Bill Algeo vs. Herbert Burns fight, unusual ending at UFC Long Island

By Alexander K. Lee
UFC Fight Night: Algeo v Burns
Bill Algeo
Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Bill Algeo and Herbert Burns were giving fans a fight to talk about before it ended in an uncomfortable scene.

The featherweights engaged in a thrilling battle in the first round of their UFC Long Island preliminary bout, with Burns nearly putting Algeo away with an air-tight triangle choke before Algeo somehow escaped and answered with furious ground-and-pound. After five minutes, Burns needed help returning to his stool, and his brother — UFC welterweight contender Gilbert Burns — had to spur him on to continue.

Though Herbert showed some fight early in Round 2, he once again ended up on his back, and once referee Keith Peterson called for him to stand and resume the contest, he was unable to get back to his feet. The bout was waved off 1:50 into Round 2.

Afterwards, the commentary team mentioned that Burns was coming off of a knee injury that may have been re-aggravated during the fight.

Suffice to say, the wild action and unusual ending had everyone on social media talking, including several fighters who debated the circumstances of the stoppage. Check out the pros reactions here.

