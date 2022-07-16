UFC Long Island video: Ricky Simon calls out Sean O’Malley after club-and-sub stoppage of Jack Shore

Ricky Simon halted the impressive winning streak of Jack Shore — and made an emphatic statement to the top of the bantamweight division in the process.

In a highly anticipated 135-pound preliminary bout at Saturday’s UFC Long Island event, Simon used an aggressive approach with both his striking and wrestling before eventually stunning Shore with a big right hand and pouncing to pick up a huge second-round arm-triangle submission victory.

Check out the final moments of Simon’s impressive performance below:

Ricky Simon is a DANGEROUS dude #UFCLongIsland pic.twitter.com/Wte9BQ1rKx — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 16, 2022

As expected, both fighters came out fast and aggressive, landing multiple leg kicks before Simon shot a beautifully timed double-leg takedown to get the fight to the mat. Shore was able to get back to his feet seconds later, and the battle against the fence ended after 30 seconds. Simon landed a beautiful combination before muscling Shore against the cage wall with a body lock, where he landed a slew of knees to the body and just missed a huge right elbow on the break. After a brief stoppage of action from referee Jacob Montalvo for an accidental low knee, the action continued where Shore landed a hard body kick and jab to cap off the opening frame.

Simon went back to his wrestling in Round 2 and nearly got Shore to the mat, but the Welsh fighter was able to thwart it — that is, until Simon hoisted Shore over his shoulder and marched his opponent across the octagon for a huge slam. Shore was able to get back to his feet before Simon badly hurt his previously unbeaten foe with a piston-like right hand, which led to the impressive finish.

While Shore’s 16-fight win streak comes to an end, Simon — who got the attention of current champion Aljamain Sterling, who was in attendance — has now won five straight. Following the victory, Simon was asked by Daniel Cormier who he wanted next, and the 29-year-old didn’t waste any time calling his shot to face Sean O’Malley.

“O’Malley, the Sugar show is over,” Simon emphatically said. “I’m the sweetest thing in this bantamweight division.”