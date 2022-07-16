UFC Long Island video: Bill Algeo guts out of submission, earns retirement stoppage over Herbert Burns

Bill Algeo proved his toughness and durability in a big way on Saturday.

Algeo took on Herbert Burns in a featherweight matchup on the preliminary card of UFC Long Island. Early on, Burns had Algeo in a world of trouble in a nasty triangle with the occasional armbar mixed in. Just as it seemed like there was no way Algeo could escape, he did exactly that — and he stole every ounce of momentum.

After the doctor approved Burns to begin the second round, Algeo continued to pour it on until Burns was unable to continue, leading to referee Keith Peterson mercifully stopped the fight.

Check out the final seconds of Algeo’s victory below.

The fight could’ve been stopped in the first when Algeo wanted to get things back to the feet and it took Burns several seconds to stand up. Burns had voiced an injured knee between rounds, and when the stoppage was called, was visibly in pain lying on the mat.

With the victory, Algeo now has his first winning streak since signing with the UFC. Burns is now 2-2 inside the octagon since earning a contract on Dana White’s Contender Series in August 2019.