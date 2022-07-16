UFC Long Island video: Dustin Jacoby scores walk-off knockout against Da Un Jung

Dustin Jacoby made sure his 0 wasn’t the one to go.

In a battle of streaking light heavyweights, the former kickboxing standout scored his most impressive knockout inside the octagon after flooring Da Un Jung (15-3-1) with a right hand a little over three minutes into the opening round of their UFC Long Island preliminary contest. Jacoby (18-5-1) then walked off to signal the end of the fight before referee Kevin MacDonald even had a chance to make it official.

Watch Jacoby’s amazing knockout above.

Jung was content to stand with the striking specialist, but Jacoby eventually caught him with a counter left that created the opening for the finish. Jacoby followed with a jab and then uncorked a right hand on the button to put Jung on his backside and end the fight. The bout was officially waved off at the 3:13 mark of Round 1, with only a mild protest from Jung over the stoppage.

With the win, Jacoby is now 6-0-1 since rejoining the UFC in October 2020. That run includes four straight wins after he went to a split draw against Ion Cutelaba at UFC Vegas 25.

Jung loses for the first time in six UFC appearances. He had won two straight fights, including a first-round knockout of Kennedy Nzechukwu in his previous outing. His UFC record now sits at 4-1-1.