UFC Long Island in tweets: Pros react to disappointing injury ending of Yair Rodriguez vs. Brian Ortega

Yair Rodriguez finally scored a win over a top-5 featherweight. Though it certainly wasn’t how he wanted it to go down.

In the main event of UFC Long Island, Rodriguez and Brian Ortega — No. 6 and No. 4 (tied) respectively at 145 pounds in MMA Fighting’s Global Rankings — met in a key bout that could have determined the next challenger for featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski. Instead, Ortega suffered a shoulder injury with less than a minute remaining in the first round, bringing a premature end to the bout.

Fighters on social media lamented the unfortunate ending, though a few — including veteran analyst Kenny Florian — suggested that Rodriguez should be credited for executing the technique that caused the finish. Others wondered what the result means for the state of the featherweight title picture.

See the fighter reactions below, which includes from former two-division UFC champion Henry Cejudo angling for his own shot at Volkanovski.

Ah man, that really sucks. Feel for Ortega. I’d love to see them run it back #UFCLongIsland — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) July 16, 2022

Do they run it back or do they match Yair with Volk now?#UFCLongIsland — Megan Anderson (@MeganA_mma) July 16, 2022

Looked like the Yair armlock attempt caused the Ortega shoulder dislocation. That’s a submission from Rodriguez in my book. Wow! — Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) July 16, 2022

People saying “unfortunate ending” are shocked that submission attempts can injure limbs. ‍♂️ — Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) July 16, 2022

If someone gets hurt while defending a submission that's 100% a legit finish https://t.co/VGjmbgfFRo — David Michaud (@bulldawg_170) July 16, 2022

Give @JoshEmmettUFC the shot. — Danny Castillo (@lastcall155) July 16, 2022

