UFC Long Island in tweets: Pros react to disappointing injury ending of Yair Rodriguez vs. Brian Ortega

By Alexander K. Lee
Yair Rodriguez finally scored a win over a top-5 featherweight. Though it certainly wasn’t how he wanted it to go down.

In the main event of UFC Long Island, Rodriguez and Brian Ortega — No. 6 and No. 4 (tied) respectively at 145 pounds in MMA Fighting’s Global Rankings — met in a key bout that could have determined the next challenger for featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski. Instead, Ortega suffered a shoulder injury with less than a minute remaining in the first round, bringing a premature end to the bout.

Fighters on social media lamented the unfortunate ending, though a few — including veteran analyst Kenny Florian — suggested that Rodriguez should be credited for executing the technique that caused the finish. Others wondered what the result means for the state of the featherweight title picture.

See the fighter reactions below, which includes from former two-division UFC champion Henry Cejudo angling for his own shot at Volkanovski.

Yair Rodriguez def. Brian Ortega

Amanda Lemos def. Michelle Waterson

Li Jingliang def. Muslim Salikhov

Matt Schnell def. Sumudaerji

Shane Burgos def. Charles Jourdain

Lauren Murphy def. Miesha Tate

