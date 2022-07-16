UFC Long Island live blog: Brian Ortega vs. Yair Rodriguez

This is the live blog for the UFC Long Island featherweight main event fight between Brian Ortega and Yair Rodriguez, taking place this Saturday at the UBS Arena in New York.

Ortega hasn’t fought since UFC 266, when he nearly became featherweight champion with a third-round guillotine attempt against Alexander Volkanovksi that had the champ in dire straits. “T-City” was unable to close the show though, and instead ended up losing a unanimous decision. Now, Ortega looks to bounce back with a highlight-reel performance against the No. 6-ranked featherweight in the MMA Fighting Global Rankings.

Like Ortega, Rodriguez is also coming off a loss, having fallen short in a spirited effort against former champion Max Holloway this past November. Despite losing on the cards, Rodriguez made a believer out of many by hanging tough with Holloway. “El Pantera” now looks to finally land a title shot with an impressive performance against Ortega.

Check out the UFC Long Island live blog below.