UFC Long Island Results: Ortega vs. Rodriguez

MMA Fighting has UFC Long Island results for the Ortega vs. Rodriguez fight card, a live blog of the main event as well as the featured Tate vs. Murphy bout, and live UFC Long Island Twitter updates.

In the main event, Brian Ortega and Yair Rodriguez will collide in a key featherweight battle. Two-time title challenger Ortega is looking to rebound after suffering a unanimous decision loss to UFC champion Alexander Volkanovski in one of 2021’s best fights. Rodriguez has won just two of his past four bouts since 2018 but told MMA Fighting this week that the UFC has promised him the next title shot against Volkanovski if he defeats Ortega.

Check out UFC Long Island results below.

Main Card (ABC, ESPN+ at 2 p.m. ET)

Brian Ortega vs. Yair Rodriguez

Michelle Waterson vs. Amanda Lemos

Li Jingliang vs. Muslim Salikhov

Matt Schnell vs. Sumudaerji

Shane Burgos vs. Charles Jourdain

Lauren Murphy vs. Miesha Tate

Preliminary Card (ESPN, ESPN+ at 11 a.m. ET)

Punahele Soriano vs. Dalcha Lungiambula

Ricky Simon vs. Jack Shore

Bill Algeo vs. Herbert Burns

Dustin Jacoby vs. Da Un Jung

Dwight Grant vs. Dustin Stoltzfus

Jessica Penne vs. Emily Ducote