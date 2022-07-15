 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

UFC Long Island preview show: Can Brian Ortega get Volkanovski rematch with emphatic win over Yair Rodriguez?

By MMA Fighting Newswire
While most believe that a win for Yair Rodriguez in the main event of UFC Long Island will earn him a title shot against Alexander Volkanovski, could an emphatic victory for Brian Ortega get him right back into a UFC featherweight championship opportunity.

Ahead of the promotion’s return to New York, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck, Alexander K. Lee, and Eric Jackman discuss the stakes of Saturday’s headliner for both competitors — and where that could leave Josh Emmett who believes he should be the rightful No. 1 contender in the division. In addition, they discuss Miesha Tate’s flyweight debut and if fans are overlooking one-time title challenger Lauren Murphy, if Tate will get a title shot against Valentina Shevchenko with a win, other notable bouts, and more.

Catch the UFC Vegas 58 preview show above. An audio-only version of the show can be found below and on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and Stitcher.

