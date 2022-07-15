ESPN+ to raise price 43 percent starting in August

Soon it will cost more to be a full-time UFC fan.

MMA Fighting’s Damon Martin confirmed with sources with knowledge of the news that the cost of a subscription to ESPN+ — the home of UFC programming — will soon go up by 43 percent beginning Aug. 23, which means a jump from $6.99 a month to $9.99 a month.

The change was first reported by Bloomberg.

Currently, a subscription to ESPN+ is required to order and view all UFC pay-per-views. UFC PPV prices are not expected to change from the current price of $74.99. ESPN+ also features additional UFC-related programming, including specials and recent seasons of The Ultimate Fighter reality program.

Several UFC events a year are also simulcast on ESPN and ESPN+, with a few exclusive to ESPN+.

An ESPN+/Hulu/Disney bundle available for $13.99 will also remain at the same price.

Though ESPN+ is the exclusive home of UFC pay-per-views in the United States, the streaming service also carries numerous major sporting events as well as documentaries and other sports-related programming.