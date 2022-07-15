PFL to launch PFL Europe in 2023

The Professional Fighters League is continuing its expansion into the mixed martial arts space internationally by announcing the launch of PFL Europe.

Promotional officials announced on Thursday that there will be qualifying bouts that take place at PFL 8 and PFL 9 next month where PFL Europe contracts will be at stake.

“I am pleased to announce the PFL will launch PFL Europe in 2023 to further advance the sport of MMA and fuel PFL’s next phase of global expansion starting in Europe, the number one international MMA growth region,“ said PFL CEO Peter Murray. “Europe is rich with top fighters who are ready to compete in the PFL’s season format on a major stage and passionate MMA fans throughout the region will now have access to premium events staged in Europe.”

The announcement also stated that PFL Europe events will exclusively take place in European countries, broadcast and streamed primetime in Europe, and feature European fighters.

Check out the lineup of PFL Europe qualifying bouts below:

PFL 8, Aug. 13, Cardiff

Will Fleury vs. Kenneth Bergh

Nathan Kellyvs. TBA

Vojto Barborik vs. Radu Maxim

Mokhtar Benkaci vs. Francesco Nuzzi

PFL 9, Aug. 20, London

Dakota Ditcheva vs. Hassna Jaber

Louie Sutherland vs. Abraham Bably

Tayo Odunjo vs. Magnus Iversen

Ali Taleb vs. Kenji Bortoluzzi