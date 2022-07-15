Heck of a Morning: Which fight should headline the UFC’s expected return to MSG?

The UFC is expected to return to Madison Square Garden in New York later this year, and while there are a few compelling options, which fight will the promotion target to cap off the card?

On an all-new “Free-For-All Friday” edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck is asked for his prediction on which bout will headline the UFC’s expected November PPV event at “The World’s Most Famous Arena.” In addition, listener questions include topics such as Nate Diaz’s continued battle with the UFC, the MMA Fighting Global Rankings for July, Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira, if UFC 277 and UFC 278 need a bit of a boost, the UFC Long Island fight between Lauren Murphy and Miesha Tate not getting enough love ahead of Saturday’s card, and more.

