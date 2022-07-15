UFC Long Island weigh-in video

At the UFC Long Island weigh-ins, all 24 fighters on Saturday’s fight card in Elmont, N.Y., are set to step on the scale Friday, and MMA Fighting will have live weigh-in video, which can be seen above.

In the main event, UFC featherweights Brian Ortega and Yair Rodriguez can weigh no more than 146 pounds, the maximum allowed for their non-title featherweight fight.

The UFC Long Island official weigh-ins will begin at 8 a.m. ET, and the ceremonial weigh-ins will begin at 4 p.m. ET.

Check out UFC Long Island weigh-in results below.

Main Card (ABC at 2 p.m. ET)

Brian Ortega vs. Yair Rodriguez

Michelle Waterson vs. Amanda Lemos

Li Jingliang vs. Muslim Salikhov

Matt Schnell vs. Sumudaerji

Shane Burgos vs. Charles Jourdain

Lauren Murphy vs. Miesha Tate

Preliminary Card (ESPN, ESPN+ at 11 a.m. ET)

Punahele Soriano vs. Dalcha Lungiambula

Ricky Simon vs. Jack Shore

Bill Algeo vs. Herbert Burns

Dustin Jacoby vs. Da Un Jung

Dwight Grant vs. Dustin Stoltzfus

Jessica Penne vs. Emily Ducote