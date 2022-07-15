UFC Long Island weigh-in video

At the UFC Long Island weigh-ins, all 24 fighters on Saturday’s fight card in Elmont, N.Y., are set to step on the scale Friday, and MMA Fighting will have live weigh-in video, which can be seen above.
In the main event, UFC featherweights Brian Ortega and Yair Rodriguez can weigh no more than 146 pounds, the maximum allowed for their non-title featherweight fight.
The UFC Long Island official weigh-ins will begin at 8 a.m. ET, and the ceremonial weigh-ins will begin at 4 p.m. ET.
Check out UFC Long Island weigh-in results below.
Main Card (ABC at 2 p.m. ET)
Brian Ortega vs. Yair Rodriguez
Michelle Waterson vs. Amanda Lemos
Li Jingliang vs. Muslim Salikhov
Shane Burgos vs. Charles Jourdain
Preliminary Card (ESPN, ESPN+ at 11 a.m. ET)
Punahele Soriano vs. Dalcha Lungiambula
Dwight Grant vs. Dustin Stoltzfus
