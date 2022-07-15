Chris Weidman provides latest update on recovery, reveals corner assignment at UFC 277

LAS VEGAS — Former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman is recovering at an incredible pace from his gruesome leg break against Uriah Hall at UFC 261 in April 2021.

Weidman sits down with MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck to discuss his timeline to return to the octagon, if he could fight before the end of 2022, how fans will be able to get a behind the scenes look at the struggles he’s gone through on the road to recovery, cornering Anthony Smith in his UFC 277 fight against Magomed Ankalaev, and more at the UFC X Fan Expo.